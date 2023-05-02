During the latest IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a heated fight occurred between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The fans witnessed the fierce face-off after RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While the clip of the cricketer duo is being shared widely, it is also being said that a similar incident occurred 10 years back during RCB and KKR’s IPL match in 2013.

Well, amid all this, netizens seem to have a field job soon after the video of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s on-field fight went viral on social media. While a section of the media slammed the cricketers for putting up a show in the stadium, others have found a way to present it hilariously.

While the internet was left wondering what could possibly happen between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, others seem to be enjoying the same as it sparked a meme fest dragged Shah Rukh Khan from Josh, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from Hera Pheri, making us go ROFL.

Check out a few memes below:

When two Delhi guys meet😅 📸: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/5kT9BFvexX — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 1, 2023

"bhai kya matlab saare chole bhature tu akele kha gaya" pic.twitter.com/xh5iYoaBQh — zomato (@zomato) May 2, 2023

Script writer seeing Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight after the match#LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/3k09X5EYzO — djay (@djaywalebabu) May 1, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and part 2 pic.twitter.com/byoyo75LSU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2023

Yaar wo mujhe bolne laga tera phone number +91 se kyu chalu hota hai +97 se kyu nahi? pic.twitter.com/uOjwdnMetN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2023

Sailaru Sailare. Kya bola phir bol re. pic.twitter.com/I8n8KSEJEf — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, BCCI has taken a strict action against Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir by costing them their 100% fees. In a recently released statement IPL said, “Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

“Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” read the release further.

ICYMI, here’s the full video:

