Shah Rukh Khan is the most adorable father in the world. That is it. That’s the announcement for today and you would agree to this as soon as you see a throwback video of the superstar spending some quality time with his daughter Suhana Khan years ago. In the video, a little Suhana seems pretty excited and proud about her newly acquired swimming skills.

While the little girl swims, a doting father, SRK, watches her antics standing beside the pool. As soon as he steals a glance to look somewhere else, Suhana catches him and pulls another wound of back flips in the pool as she was sure dad SRK didn’t see it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, being the amazing father he is, applauds her and even boosts her confidence saying she is awesome. He goes on to tell her that he needs to learn swimming from her daughter, making the little one scream out with glee.

The video shared by a fan club of SRK, ‘SRK1000faces’ shows a clip from a documentary, which aired on TLC. The clip shows the Pathaan actor from the 2000s spending time with Suhana and the internet had all the good things to say about this video. “Koi itna pyaara nhi ho sakta but!!!!!!! You are…” announced a user. Another user commented, “Aryan, Suhana& Abram, they are so blessed having a loveable daddy.”

Users even pointed out how SRK is a family man who makes sure to spend time with his family. A user wrote, “Kahan se aaya ye banda jo apni hr duty ko badi responsibility se nibha raha.” Another user wrote, “The way he said awesome.” One more user commented, “Shah Rukh Khan is a present father in his children’s lives, a true family man, handsome and cute to see him with Suhana.”

One more user tried to connect the video to her personal equation with her father and wrote, “I remember my dad laughing at me when I was drowning in the pool and when I said I couldn’t swim because I was too heavy.”

Another user addressed how SRK was trying to motivate Suhana and boost her confidence, the only thing a child probably needs to acquire new skills. The comment read, “How cutely he said I don’t know how to swim and then asked her to teach him.”

You can watch this cute video shared by the fan club here and let us know in the comments section below if you agree with Shah Rukh Khan being an amazing father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK 1000 FACES (@srk1000faces)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Jawan helmed by Atlee also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a very special cameo. Post the film, he will be completing Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. SRK is also expected to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt while he awaits his spy universe film starring Salman Khan, Tiger Vs Pathaan, to go on floors.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is working on Zoya Akhtar‘s Netflix film The Archies which will be her film debut. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest “Hema, Rekha, Jaya Aur Sushma” Meme Is Breaking The Internet, Netizens Troll “Sabki Pasand Bachchanwa…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News