With a history of creating high-quality content that appeals to urban audiences across the globe, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s production house, ‘Tiger Baby’ steps into the advertising space.

The production house aims to create short-form content ranging from TV and digital video commercials, music videos and brand films while maintaining a high standard of innovative and visually compelling storytelling. Tiger Telly wants aim to create content that is both entertaining and reflective of the evolving cultural shifts around us.

Tiger Telly rolls out their first TVC today, directed by Arjun Varain Singh ( director of the soon to be released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan).

The commercial is for a used car reselling platform, Spinny, and stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh.

Commenting on it, Zoya Akhtar says, “This is Tiger Telly’s first ad film. We are excited, As a studio we aim to tell stories across all formats and this campaign helped set that up beautifully. We’re looking forward to more collaborations like this.”

“It was refreshing to find a concept that was fun and aimed to make its audiences smile. And for us the only way to do that was to have fun shooting and to make sure our cricketing legends felt the same way. So we did. And I hope audiences are able to get in on it!,” adds Arjun Varain Singh, the director of the films.

The film features the three cricketing legends on a boys road trip, which definitely makes one nostalgic of ZNMD. The ad film featured Sachin Tendulkar, recreating the cricketer’s very first car, a bayers blue Maruti 800. In this film, Sachin goes out and about in the car, which the cricket icon loves the most along with films that explored the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people to go far for dreams, love and to come together to create moments that matter.

Tiger Telly’s services would begin with the script, treatment development, and culminate with final edit deliverables ready for distribution. They will carry out the vision from inception to execution.

