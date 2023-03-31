Indian TV shows have entertained audiences with captivating soundtracks, twists and turns in the story. TRP report week 12 is out now. As expected, Anupamaa is maintaining the top spot on the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Let’s take a look at the rest of the list as well.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma-starrer have also continued their victorious run this week. Like last week, the Rajan Shahi show has managed to stay on top in week 12, all thanks to its ongoing track, which has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. The show has witnessed a dip in its rating as it has garnered 2.9 ratings.

After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ruling the TRP chart. The Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma show has also witnessed a dip in its rating but stayed in the second position with 2.8 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the third spot in the TRP chart.

The show also witnessed a major drop in its ratings. The Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod show earned 2.3 ratings. Imlie, FALTU, and Pandya Store are in the same fourth position, earning 2.1 ratings each.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed fifth place with 1.9 ratings. Meanwhile, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah share the same position as they earned 1.6 ratings, respectively.

Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt saw a rise of 0.1 TVR in the week, generating a rating of 1.1. Junooniyatt, which also stars Neha Rana and Gautam Vig, is focusing on the wedding track, and it is expected to rise further in the upcoming weeks.

