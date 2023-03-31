Uorfi Javed was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Very few people then knew her, and she was arguably a little less popular than her co-contestants. Well, the time has changed, and how?! Uorfi is one of the most famous celebrities in showbiz right now. Her fashion picks never fail to make headlines, whether good or bad. But something has changed. With her recent cryptic post, Uorfi has announced she would change her style. Scroll on to learn more.

Several Bollywood celebs commented on Uorfi’s dressing sense and her unique style. Ranveer Singh called her a fashion icon on Koffee With Karan 7. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was not as gutsy as Uorfi. Along with appreciation, she received plenty of backlashes as well. Probably that’s the reason for her latest post, where the actress has expressed regret and remorse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed took to her Twitter handle recently and wrote, “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes . Maafi.” The actress is infamous for wearing extremely revealing outfits, mostly made of unconventional materials. She has worn dresses made of wires, cell phones, coins, garbage bags, watches, fruits, etc. Her outfits are quite exposing, and hence she has faced legal troubles as well.

Take A Look At The Tweet:

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes .

Maafi — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

Uorfi Javed recently faced legal issues when a case was filed against her for posting s*xually explicit videos online. She had posted a behind the scene video from her song, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Her orange saree with one-strap pallu and tiny br* blouse offended some viewers, and they filed a case against her. She had also been involved in online brawls with many celebrities like author Chetan Bhagat and Anupamaa‘s fame, Sudhanshu Pandey.

Whether her recent tweet is a repercussion of these controversies or another gimmick is still unknown. However, netizens have their own takeaway from Uorfi Javed’s tweet post and here’s what they said –

One user asked, “Pahele se zyada ya kam?”

Another inquired, “No….. why’d you do that”

A fan wrote, “What…are u alright”

A troll said, “Fir tereko reach and fame kaisa milegaa?….half kapde pehenke hi toh tu paisa kamaa rhi thi”

A netizen mentioned, “April Fool?”

Well, everyone’s waiting for Uorfi Javed’s clarification now.

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Uorfi Javed’s Fashion Choices After Ranbir Kapoor Calls It A ‘Bad Taste’ On Her Show, Accepts “I Am Not As Gutsy As Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News