Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited web series. Ever since the show’s second season arrived, the buzz around its third instalment began. While fans are still discussing what the third season of Raj and DK’s show holds, Manoj finally gave some insights and also revealed when he would begin shooting.

Manoj has proved his acting mettle throughout the years with several hits. From his crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur to his digital hits, the actor never fails to give a spectacular performance.

Coming to the Amazon Prime Video web series Family Man, the show sees Manoj Bajpayee play a secret agent, Shrikant Tripathi, who juggles being a spy and a good father and husband. In the first season, his savage role dealt with terrorists who tried to create a massacre in Delhi. The second season saw South heartthrob Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a rebel named Raji.

As the second season ended, it hinted that the third one would deal with the concept of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, during his chat with News18, the actor revealed that he might begin working on Family Man 3 by the end of this year. The actor also joked that the filming would commence if the makers could save some money.

“Aaj hi subah ek chidiya udte hue mere khidki pe baithi aur usne kaha, shayad shooting is saal ke ant mein kar sakte hai humlog. Aur agar paise bachne ke baad sab sahi ho gayi, toh shayad kar hi lenge,” the actor said in Hindi. However, the actor did not spill more beans about the show, leaving everyone wondering which new characters they would see in Family Man 3.

