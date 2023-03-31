Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular and influential couples in the television industry. The couple is expecting their first child together and shared the news last year after a year of fans speculating about it. Back in 2021, the couple shared a video on the actor’s YouTube channel and addressed the fans’ claim of him treating his wife and Dipika like a ‘naukrani’, and the actress lashed out at trolls while giving a savage reply to them. Scroll below to watch the video.

Dipika and Shoaib enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 3 million and 2 million followers on Instagram. They often give their fans a glimpse of their personal life on YouTube through their blogs, and their fans love watching the couple on their screens.

Back in 2021, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his official YouTube channel and did a live session with his wife, Dipika Kakar. It so happened that the couple gave their bedroom to Shoaib’s father after he returned from the hospital after his treatment, and this didn’t go too well with the actresses’ fans, who trolled the husband and his family for invading her privacy.

Talking about it, Dipika Kakar said, “Tum log sharam karo.” The actress was furious at the trolls and continued in Hindi, saying, “Even in such difficult times, you all are pointing out such futile things and trying to troll us. I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter, and it’s only right that I love and care for them as my own. If, for them, we have to even sleep in the car or roadside, we are ready to do it. And in case you guys are saying all this out of concern, then get lost, I don’t need such concern,” as reported by Indian Express.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress further added, “I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years, and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects and focus on my domestic life. I also get questioned about my dressing, well, it’s my choice. One doesn’t always have to deck up or wear short clothes as an actor. At the end of the day, it’s about one’s comfort and choice. And people who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?”

Watch the full video below:

What are your thoughts on Dipika Kakar lashing out at trolls after they targeted her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and his family? Tell us in the space below.

