Internet sensation Anjali Arora made a name for herself and amassed millions of fans on social media, all thanks to her lip-syncing and dancing to the ‘Kacha Badam’ song. Besides that, she also got followers thanks to her participation in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial OTT show Lock Upp and her social media post. Despite getting so much love, she also faces several trolls, and that’s happened again today.

Anjali recently went to Hubli, and as per social media captions (reports), over 10,000 people came to meet her. A video from the meet and greet has surfaced online, and it sees the social media sensation interact with them while behind a class. She’s also seen reprimanding some fans for throwing water. However, this video has led to netizens trolling her.

The now-viral going video has been shared to Instagram by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani with the caption, “@anjimaxuofficially witnessed a crazy fan frenzy when she recently visited Hubli. A crowd of more than 10 thousand people came to greet her. We are seeing this fandom is truly fascinating!” Scroll below to know what netizens have to say.

Commenting on the video and Anjali Arora calling out a person for throwing water, one user wrote, “She should be thankful to those ppl ke sirf pani maara- flying chappal 🩴 nhi maari chappran ko iske samne BC kaam wali bai bhi bahut khubsurat dikhti hongi😂” Another added, “Paani matt maro.. chappal maro .. janedo inki b kya galti berozgari kaafi badh gayi hai.”

Another trolling her and her fans added, “Ye Bharat desh hai jahan koi famous hone k liye apni nagnata ka video banake Google pe upload karke surkhiya batorte hain wo logonke liye celebrity bann jatey hai.kya ye sahi mein unke fan hai ya bas iska video dekha tha iske liye real mein dekhne aa jatey hain😂😂😂” One more added, “Give them employment.”

Some more trolls read, “Kese kese namune famous ho jate h nh aaj kal !?🥲” A third commented, “Sab chapri lag raha hai sakal se , par inki bhi kya galti , job ya business lagwao , sab sudhar jayenge.”

Pointing out that there weren’t 10,000 fans to meet Anjali Arora, a user wrote, “Bencho 1000 se jyada log nahin the… iska pr team bhi iski tarah bewakoof hai @anjimaxuofficially” Another commented, “10 thousand people????” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What are your thoughts after seeing this video? Let us know them in the comments.

