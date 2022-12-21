Anjali Arora has now become a popular name in showbiz. She rose to fame with her viral video where she danced on ‘Kacha Badam’ and became an internet sensation overnight. The actress then appeared in the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show ‘Lock Upp’ and became fan’s favourite in no time with her raw and honest nature. Now, Anjali has shared a video on her Instagram grooving on Deepika Padukone’s hit song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan and netizens are reacting to it while trolling the beauty. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anjali has become quite popular on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. The beauty often shares reels and pictures of herself keeping her Insta fam entertained and we love how she interacts with the paparazzi every time she steps out in public.

Now talking about her latest reel, Anjali Arora took to her Instagram account and shared a video grooving on Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ from her upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Anjali Arora wore a crop top and skirt in her video and looked pretty as usual. Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Lagta 5000 kahtam hogaye.” Another user commented, “Suit kar raha h ye song becaz besharm to ho hi india ki janta janti h😂😂” A third user commented, “Ye sab krne koi director movie ni dene vala.”

This isn’t the first time that Anjali Arora is trolled on social media, in fact, she’s often targeted by trolls for anything and everything that she does.

