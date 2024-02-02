Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Films Grab All Four Awards In This Lot - From Best Trailer To Best Singer (Male & Female)

Koimoi Audience Poll 2023 is ongoing, and we’ve finished the Bollywood section for the movies released in the year. From Best Trailer to Best Actor, we covered 24 categories this year, trying to be as extensive to know whom the Janta has chosen.

Many film enthusiasts participated and shared valuable feedback by voting for their favorites in the categories – Best Trailer, Best Actor In A Comic Role, Best Playback Singer (Male), and Best Playback Singer (Female).

For the unversed, we’ll be sharing the results in multiple lots, and this is the first one to drop. After these four, we’ll share the results of the remaining twenty categories in numerous articles.

Best Trailer-

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan recorded a landslide victory in this one, being more than four times higher than the one at the second position, i.e., Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Jawan – 70%

Animal – 17%

Pathaan – 9%

Bholaa – 4%

Best Actor In A Comic Role-

Again, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has won, and this time it’s Dunki. Vikram Kocchar has won it for his impeccable comic timing in the movie.

Vikram Kocchar (Dunki) – 51%

Varun Sharma (Fukrey 3) – 25%

Annu Kapoor (Dream Girl 2) – 13%

Anubhav Singh Bassi (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) – 11%

Best Playback Singer (Male)-

The third consecutive award goes to an SRK film; this time, Arijit Singh lifts it for his soothing & groovy vocals in Chalega from Jawan. Again, a landslide victory being six times higher than Bhupinder Babbal’s internet-breaking Arjan Vailly from Animal.

Arijit Singh – Challeya (Jawan) – 74%

Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly (Animal) – 12%

Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi – Tere Vaaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) – 7%

Ajay-Atul – Jai Shri Ram (Adipurush) – 7%

Best Playback Singer (Female)-

Could this be any more fantastic for Shah Rukh Khan? All four awards in this lot have been grabbed by his films, with his third film of the year, Pathaan, grabbing an important one. Shilpa Rao won it, with 50% of the people crowning her for Besharam Rang.

Shilpa Rao – Besharam Rang (Pathaan) – 50%

Shreya Ghoshal – Kashmir (Animal) – 38%

Deepti Suresh – Aararaari Raaro (Jawan) – 6%

Sunidhi – Show Me The Thumka (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) – 6%

