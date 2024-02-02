Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Web series are a big part of the entertainment in our lives. In 2023, we finally got the second season of Asur. It was one of the highly anticipated shows of last year. Shahid Kapoor also made his OTT debut the previous year with Farzi, and the fans waited eagerly after watching the trailers. Today, we bring you the Best Trailer for Web Series nominations.

It was a tough decision for us to select four web series trailers in this category, and now you are responsible for choosing the best with just one click. The web shows kept us sane during the pandemic, and many thrillers kept us glued to our mobile screens.

We have created a Twitter poll with the four Best Trailer (Web Series) nominees and mentioned it at the end of this article. From Arshad Warsi‘s Asur 2 to Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, check out the rest of the nominees here.

Here are the nominations for the Best Trailer (Web Series) of 2023 category:

Rocket Boys Season 2

It is the story of two brilliant men, Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai. It started in 2022. Rocket Boys Season 2 takes place during the early years of independent India, and the country was experiencing political unrest and power shifts. Jim Sarbh once again reprised his role as Homi Bhabha.

It is available exclusively on the Sony LIV platform.

The Railway Men

Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, R Madhavan, and Babil Khan gave outstanding performances in this mini-series. The Railway Men is inspired by the tragic Bhopal gas leak incident 1984. It portrayed the story of railway workers who saved many lives during the crisis.

The series is available on Netflix.

Asur 2

The series around a psychopath killer with twisted philosophy in Indian mythology goes on a killing spree and is devoid of any remorse. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti performed convincingly in this thriller series. After waiting for three years, the fans finally got the second season, and the way Asur 2 ended, fans are convinced there will be Season 3, maybe not soon, but eventually.

It is available on the Jio Cinema app.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is a fantastic actor and explored the OTT space with his debut series, Farzi. It has an ensemble star cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and others in supporting roles. It is about an artist, Sunny, who makes counterfeit money with his friend to save his grandfather’s printing press business.

It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

It is time for the final judgment and choose a winner among the four nominees we mentioned above for the Best Trailer (Web Series) honor. Check out the Twitter poll below and cast your vote with one click:

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Shah Rukh Khan From Jawan To Ranbir Kapoor From Animal – Vote For The Best Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News