Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: We have entered the final stage of Bollywood polls, and it’s time to appreciate last year’s best performers. Yes, we are talking about the ‘Best Actor’ category, and out of all noteworthy performances, we have shortlisted the four names who took their respective films to the next level with their terrific portrayals. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Ranbir Kapoor (Animal) and two others.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor of 2023 category:

Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle time and again, and his act in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was no different. It’s really hard to stand out with a performance in a film that has been made in a typical Bollywood mold, but Ranveer shone bright. As Rocky Randhawa, he brought his natural charm and quirk into play. While his body was truly drool-worthy in the film, it was his act in emotional scenes that stole our hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Pathaan was just a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan‘s hidden potential to pull off a massy character like a boss, as in Jawan, he performed like there’s no tomorrow. He was flawless in dual roles, but his act as Vikram Rathore registered itself in history as one of the best performances in Bollywood’s commercial entertainers. It was that good!

12th Fail (Vikrant Massey)

Vikrant Massey is an underrated actor, but thankfully, he got much-deserved attention with 12th Fail. As Manoj Kumar Singh, he put his soul into the character and kept it subtle, which is the best thing about his portrayal. Massey was convincing as a boy sitting in a hut in Chambal as well as the boy sitting on the interview chair at the IPS interview.

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

When it comes to Ranbir Kapoor, all nepotism debates come to a standstill! Yes, the man has always shut his haters with his intriguing acts, and Animal just took him to the next level. Ranbir was effortless playing Ranvijay Singh and put his intensity on display whenever needed. It’s a controversial one, but it’ll go down as one of Ranbir’s best performances.

Here’s the poll:

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ Or Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ – Vote For Best Movie With A Difference

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News