Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Atlee For Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Ranbir Kapoor's Animal - Vote For The Best Director

We’re in the final phase for Bollywood films in Koimoi Audience Poll 2023 & it’s time to choose your favorite director of the year. From Atlee delivering a true-blue pan-India commercial blockbuster in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial take on toxic masculinity in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, below are the options.

Atlee (Jawan)

Atlee has studied extensively and knows precisely how to play with the nerves of the Indian audience. With Jawan, he serves precisely what would be lapped up by an Indian audience with some additional masala.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga going into the egomaniacal mode to make a movie that would take toxic masculinity to the other extreme end of Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy. All this while, he wasn’t making a film. He was making a statement that he wants the world to read and decide if they wish to side with him.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra proves you can make an underdog story without really going the stereotypical way and sticking to the source material. It is a prime example of pure filmmaking with no complex structure, but still so intriguing that you will definitely cry in the end. Chopra knows what button he needs to press as the director, so you feel a certain way. The best part about it is that he doesn’t force you to come his way, but you organically follow him.

Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Sudipto Sen understands the importance of nuances and poignancy in making this movie. The filmmaker, who has already made a documentary titled In The Name Of Love on this subject, takes the same conversation ahead.

