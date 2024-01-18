Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Pathaan were not just two back-to-back 1000 crore grossers for Shah Rukh Khan; they were undoubtedly one of the slickest films to come out of Bollywood. Yes, both had some flaws, but credit where due; looking beautiful throughout wasn’t an issue these films faced. That’s also majorly because of how their action stunts were choreographed, and that’s finally getting recognized across the globe.

Paying tribute to the stunt performers around the world, Vulture’s 2023 Annual Stunt Awards are here, in which the magazine shortlists the best actioners from the film industries across the globe. YRF & Red Chillies’ Shah Rukh Khan films have found their place amidst biggies like Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One & Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick: Chapter 4.

Ruling the categories Best Vehicular Stunt, Best Stunt in an Action Film (both for the highway chase sequence), and Best Overall Action Film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan seems fan-favorite this season.

Below are the nominations including Shah Rukh Khan’s films:

1. Best Stunt in an Action Film

The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)

Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

2. Best Vehicular Stunt

Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

3. Best Aerial Stunt

Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

4. Best Overall Action Film

Ballerina

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Extraction 2

Fist of the Condor

Jawan

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Pathaan

Silent Night

Shin Kamen Rider

The budget comparison!

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is made on a budget of $291 million (approx 2420 crores), and John Wick: Chapter 4’s budget sits at $100 million (approx 831 crores). In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan is made on a budget of 250 crores (approx $3 million), i.e., almost 90% lower than MI 7. If you throw Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the same comparison, it’s nearly 88% lower and was made at a 300 crore budget (approx $3.61 million).

