Guntur Kaaram, led by Mahesh Babu, has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews. Viewers criticized the direction, storyline as well as BGM, and soundtrack. But clearly, the fan base is loyal enough to still flock to the theatres. Scroll below for early estimates of day 6.

The Telugu language masala film hit the theatre screens on January 12, 2024. It coincided with the Makar Sankranti festival. There are several other competitions at the ticket windows, including HanuMan, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga. There was a considerable drop witnessed on Wednesday that left fans worried.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection

The downward trend began with Makar Sankranti. While it remains the highest box office day in the Southern regions, Mahesh Babu’s film failed to make the most of it. Furthermore, it fell from 14.20 crores on day 4 to 11 crores on day 5. It remained crucial for Guntur Kaaram to at least stay above the 10 crore mark but that is far from the case.

As per the early trends flowing in, Guntur Kaaram has garnered a box office collection of 7.50 crores (estimates) on day 6. This is a drop of another 31% compared to Tuesday’s numbers. With the arrival of the weekend, the collections are expected to get better. But the real test will begin with the initiation of the upcoming week.

The overall earnings after the conclusion of the sixth day stand around 102.35 crores (estimates). And with that, Guntur Kaaram has made its entry into the 100 crore club within the span of a week. It is also the first Indian film of 2024 to achieve that feat. Congratulations to Mahesh Babu and his team!

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

It is the third collaboration of Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

