It’s a crowded festive season for Tollywood this time, with as many as four noteworthy films running in theatres. Initially, HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram locked horns at the box office, and the game even got a bit ugly due to a fight over screen count. Now, two more biggies have arrived in the form of Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. Here’s how they have performed so far!

Sankranti is undoubtedly the most lucrative festival season for Tollywood films as people step out in large numbers to watch films in the Telugu states. However, there are too many releases to be accommodated in theatres now. On Saturday, Venkatesh arrived with his biggie, and yesterday, it was veteran Nagarjuna‘s entry at the box office.

Saindhav at the Indian box office

Released on 13th January, Venkatesh’s Saindhav opened to mixed reviews from critics. At the Indian box office, it took a fair start of 3.90 crores net but saw a dip in collection as just 3.10 crores net came in yesterday. After the first two days, the film is standing at 7 crores net, which is just an ordinary number during a festive season.

Of course, the release of Naa Saami Ranga affected the screen count, and even HanuMan is getting more screens/shows added due to the fantastic response at the box office. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Saindhav will move forward from here.

Naa Saami Ranga at the Indian box office

This much-awaited film marks the comeback of Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna after the dismal performance of 2022’s The Ghost. Naa Saami Ranga is a period-action drama, and it opened to generally favorable reviews from critics yesterday. Even the audience talk has been decent so far, and that was clearly reflected in the film’s performance on the opening day.

It is learned that Naa Saami Ranga raked in 5.10 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s a decent start, and considering the favorable reviews, the film is expected to do well during the festive season.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

