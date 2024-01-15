Amid all the new releases from India, HanuMan has turned out to be the biggest surprise at the box office. It arrived in a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. As expected, it got very few screens on the opening day. But ever since the positive word-of-mouth came into play, the film has been simply unstoppable. Keep reading to know more!

In India, the Teja Sajja starrer faced Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram initially, and now, two more films (Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga) have arrived as a major competition in the Telugu states. In the Hindi belt, there’s no competition as such with just Merry Christmas being the only fresh film playing in theatres.

HanuMan beats Guntur Kaaram!

While the response in India has been impressive, HanuMan is pulling off a real surprise in the overseas market. North America (US and Canada) is driving the major business out of all territories, and the film is unstoppable. As per the trade buzz, it has left Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram much behind and has already emerged as a clash winner.

Rampage at the North American box office

Reportedly, HanuMan witnessed a superb run on its first Sunday by earning well over $750,000 at the North American box office. With this, it has created history in the Telugu film industry by registering the highest first Sunday collection for a non-SS Rajamouli film. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR are ahead of the Teja Sajja starrer with $2.30+ million and $1.50+ million collections respectively.

HanuMan has surpassed Prabhas-led Salaar‘s $726K and Baahubali: The Beginning’s $725K on the first Sunday. It even left behind Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s $615K. Now, that’s really an impressive feat to achieve at the North American box office!

Meanwhile, in the overseas market, HanuMan is said to have achieved breakeven and is now on its way to becoming a huge box office success. At the Indian box office, too, it is aiming high with extraordinary word-of-mouth.

