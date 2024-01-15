While fans are still celebrating Salaar’s success, Prabhas has given them another treat in the form of his upcoming collaboration with Maruthi. Yes, finally, the film’s title and first-look poster have been revealed. It is named ‘The Raja Saab,’ and the title is trending all over social media. Apart from the catchy look and the name, the biggie also has an interesting side to it, and it’s about being the least expensive affair of the actor in recent times. Keep reading to know more!

In the last few months, we heard about Prabhas’ next with director Maruthi being called Raja Deluxe. But on the occasion of Sankranti, the film’s actual title was revealed, along with a colorful and fun poster of the actor. Prabhas is seen sporting a lungi and a black shirt in the first look poster. While the release date has not been announced, it’s obvious that the film will be released after Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas not charging a penny for The Raja Saab?

In early 2023, the report in Track Tollywood stated that for Maruthi’s horror comedy, Prabhas decided not to charge any salary. Instead, he’ll make money by sharing profits with the makers. This move was reportedly taken to keep the film’s budget in control. Director Maruthi is known for making good mid-budget films, and this time, too, the cost will be much less than the actor’s previous films.

The Raja Saab has a chance to shine due to its low budget?

Reportedly, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas’ least expensive film in recent times. Unlike biggies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Salaar, Prabhas’ film with Maruthi will cost below 100 crores, and that’s really good news. With this, there’s a big chance that it might emerge as a blockbuster success at the Indian box office.

Prabhas tasted his last blockbuster success with Baahubali 2, and though Saaho and Salaar earned solid numbers in India, they didn’t get a blockbuster tag due to their hefty budget. His next big release, Kalki 2898 AD, carries an exorbitant price tag, and even if it pulls off big numbers, the film might not be able to get that blockbuster tag.

However, regarding The Raja Saab, the budget is comparatively very low. So, if it enjoys positive word-of-mouth, returns will be very high at the Indian box office.

Here’s the first-look poster of The Raja Saab:

Probably the best #Sankranthi I’m having :)

It’s official now… presenting #TheRajaSaab to all of you 🤗🤗

Need all of ur blessings ♥️ Chaala days nunchi, eppudu eppudu ani waiting. Finally it happened today. Darling ni ela chudali anukunnaro… ala choodabotunnaru… Promise !!… pic.twitter.com/02nkHBbpk3 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 15, 2024

