Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif led Merry Christmas is slow but steady at the box office. The film, released on January 12, 2024, is the only new release in Bollywood, while there are a plethora of options in the South. The pre-release buzz was low; hence, the film is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. Scroll below for early trends updates on day 3.

Upon release, Merry Christmas received praise from critics and audiences alike. It was touted as the best work of Sriram Raghavan, and many even claimed that it surpassed his last masterpiece, AndhaDhun. Leading actors Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif were also said to have delivered their best work to date. Despite such reviews, the film is yet to pick up the desired momentum at the box office.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

The first two days have been decent for Merry Christmas as it made total earnings of 6.36 crores across all languages. This includes 2.58 crores on day 1 (Hindi: 2.30 crores) and 3.78 crores on day 2 (Hindi: 3.40 crores). By now, it has been established that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film is majorly earning from the Hindi belt.

There have been multiple releases in the South ahead of the Makar Sankranti holiday. Mahesh Babu led Guntur Kaaram, and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Naa Saami Ranga, and Saindhav have been clashing at the ticket windows. This seems to be a major reason why the film might have gotten sandwiched in Tamil and Telugu regions despite a crowd-puller like Vijay Sethupathi.

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 3 Early Estaimes!

As per the early trends flowing in, Merry Christmas has added collections in the range of 4-4.15 crores on day 3 across all languages. The mystery thriller has earned about 3.70-3.90 crores from the Hindi belt.

This is only about a 6-8% increase in overall numbers, which is literally sad, considering the film deserves a much better viewership. The overall collections will now stand somewhere between 4-4.15 crores across all languages and 3.70-3.90 crores in Hindi.

Makar Sankranti to benefit Merry Christmas collections?

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Makar Sankranti festivities, which means a partial holiday across several parts of the nation. Sriram Raghavan directorial is expected to bring at least better collections than a normal weekday. It is to be seen whether that happens!

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki, Prabhas’ Salaar, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal are still witnessing footfalls. So Merry Christmas isn’t the only option at the ticket windows, which may be impacting its collections somewhere.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

