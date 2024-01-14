HanuMan led by Teja Sajja, has witnessed another 10 crores+ day at the box office on day 3. The superhero flick is facing capacity issues. Otherwise, only the sky would have been the limit. Early trends updates for Sunday are now out, and below are all the details you need!

Makar Sankranti is known to be the biggest box office affair in the South. Many filmmakers decided to choose the occasion for their film release despite multiple competitors at the ticket windows. Prasanth Varma directorial is clashing with Ayalaan, Merry Christmas, and Guntur Kaaram.

HanuMan Box Office Collection

In the first two days, HanuMan has set the box office on fire. In fact, it is competing with a biggie like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and bringing in collections very close to it. So far, Teja Sajja’s film has made a total box office collection of 21.05 crores (Day 1: 8.05 crores, Day 2: 13 crores) across all languages till day 2.

Additionally, around 4.10 crores were added via Thursday previews. This brought the overall numbers to 25.15 crores.

HanuMan Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates!

As per the early trends flowing in, Hanuman has added another 14-16 crores to its kitty on day 3. The Makar Sankranti holiday has already begun to show its benefits. Evening and night shows on Sunday witnessed improved footfalls, which brought earnings to the vicinity of 15 crores.

The overall box office collection, with the conclusion of day 3, will land somewhere between 39.15-41.15 crores (including Thursday previews).

HanuMan beats Guntur Kaaram?

As per early reports, Guntur Kaaram garnered around 14 crores on Sunday. And if that is true, HanuMan has left behind Mahesh Babu starrer at the Indian box office, which is a massive milestone!

Makar Sankranti Holiday to benefit!

Tomorrow marks one of the biggest occasions, Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated with pomp and show in the Southern regions. It is also one of the biggest days at the box office, especially in the Telugu states. So, the collections will certainly get better for this Prashanth Varma film.

Worldwide Box Office Collections!

HanuMan has crossed the 50 crore mark with its two-day total. The film currently stands at around 51.50 crores gross globally. Sunday collections are yet to be added.

With collections of 7 crores gross, the superhero flick is already a success in overseas markets as it has recovered its distribution cost there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Worldwide): Teja Sajja Starrer Crosses 50 Crores Mark, All Set To Overtake Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News