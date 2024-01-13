Hanuman, starring Teja Sajja, is on a rampage at the box office. The Prasanth Varma directorial was released on January 12, 2024. Although Makar Sankranti makes for an ideal release period, there are multiple options at the ticket windows. The superhero film is making its mark irrespective, and below are all the details you need!

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, many South films arrived at the ticket windows. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan are amongst others competing at the theatre screens. Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, is also screening in the Tamil version.

Hanuman Box Office Collection

As reported earlier, Prasanth Varma and the team pulled off a master plan by opting for pre-release paid premieres. This helped the word-of-mouth grow by leaps and bounds amid the Guntur Kaaram storm. The film had a total box office collection of 12.55 crores on day 1.

Saturday was expected to witness a bumper day, given the favorable responses for this Teja Sajja starrer. But Hanuman has knocked it out of the park, surpassing the 10 crore expectations by a considerable margin.

Hanuman Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the latest trends flowing in, Hanuman has earned a box office collection in the range of 13-13.20 crores across all languages on day 2. Out of this, 3.20-3.40 crores have been contributed from the Hindi belt.

The overall collections of Hanuman, including premieres, will now land somewhere between 25.15-25.35 crores in all languages and 5.35-5.55 crores in Hindi.

Teja Sajja starrer facing capacity issues?

As per some reports on the internet, Hanuman is suffering capacity issues in many Telugu states. The demand for the film has been beyond par, with as many as 90% of shows filling fast at the ticket windows in Hyderabad and many other areas.

Multiple clashes at the box office are definitely impacting the film. And it is not in terms of first preference of cine-goers, but definitely in terms of the number of screens.

About Hanuman

Hanuman is said to be the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Teja Sajja is seen in the titular role. The superhero flick also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Opens On Expected Lines!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News