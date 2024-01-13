Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is the biggest release from Down South during Sankranthi 2024, fighting with the likes of Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav. Exhibitors had the most challenging time dividing the screens amidst a horde of releases, which also included Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi‘s Merry Christmas from Bollywood as well.

Trivikram Srinivas has somehow finished this journey of releasing one of the most uncertain films of his career. With multiple people like Cinematographer PS Vinoth and Pooja Hegde walking out of the film, this one faced roadblocks like no other SSMB film.

But, the buzz was high, and fans were waiting to see what magic they both created upon reuniting after 14 years after Khaleja (2010). Guntur Kaaram is their third film together, which has given Mahesh Babu his highest opener (worldwide).

Almost touching the 100 crore mark, Guntur Kaaram’s day 1 box office numbers are enormous, considering the competition from all sides. Mahesh Babu’s 2024 Sankranthi release has managed to garner 94 crores (worldwide gross), being the highest ever day 1 for SSMB.

It has taken the throne from its previous highest grosser, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which had earned 75 crores (worldwide gross) on its day 1. It’ll have till Sunday to enjoy the weekend, and after that, everything will boil down to word of mouth, which isn’t looking positive at the moment.

Rating Mahesh Babu’s film a 2/5, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in his Guntur Kaaram movie review, “Mahesh Babu carries the entire film on his charm & it hampers when things get repetitive. In a movie of about 3 hours, we’ll need something more than solely star-worshipping. The humungous 26-year age gap between Mahesh Babu & Sreeleela gets awkward most of the time as her character is written purely to be only around him.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

