Indian cinema is flourishing, and a major credit goes to South films. After blockbusters like Leo, Jailer, and Varisu, among others, in 2023, January has arrived with a blessing. Amid multiple big releases, Guntur Kaaram has taken center stage. Scroll below for details on its bumper opening on day 1.

There are multiple movies to entertain cine-goers ahead of Makar Sankranti. Apart from Dunki, Animal, and Salaar, Friday also witnessed the release of HanuMan, Merry Christmas, and Ayalaan. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram also arrived on January 12 and is achieving milestones from the word go.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1

Upon release, Mahesh Babu’s portrayal was praised, but the film received overall negative reactions over its direction, screenplay, BGM, etc. But loyal fans showed their love to the South star in large numbers. There were shows starting as early as 1 AM, and cinegoers did not miss the opportunity.

As per the latest updates flowing in, Guntur Kaaram added box office collections in the range of 41-43 crores on day 1. And with that, it has turned out to be Mahesh Babu’s third-biggest opener of his career.

Check out the Top 3 highest openers of Mahesh Babu below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022): 47.40 crores

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020): 45 crores

Guntur Kaaram (2024): 41-43 crores

Guntur Kaaram Advance Booking

The craze for Mahesh Babu was evident even before the release. Guntur Kaaram raked in a staggering 24.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking sales on the opening day. It has sold around 11.2 lakh tickets in total across the country.

With such huge pre-release sales, the film also surpassed Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s 20 crore gross.

With Lohri festivities today and Makar Sankranti on the cards, this action drama is set to aim big and break many more records at the box office.

About Guntur Kaaram

Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed the Telugu film. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the action drama also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu.

