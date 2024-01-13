Ahead of the auspicious festive season of Sankranti, Hanuman finally arrived in theatres and completed its day 1 at the Indian box office yesterday. The business was majorly driven by the Telugu version, and it happened despite the mighty Guntur Kaaram standing in front of it. Keep reading to know more!

The smart strategy of paid premieres worked well!

Sankranti is the most lucrative festive season for the Tollywood film industry, in terms of box office. So, it was quite obvious that several big films would mark their arrival. Yesterday, Mahesh Babu’s comeback film, Guntur Kaaram, was released in theatres, and as expected, most exhibitors preferred to go with the brand of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram.

The makers of Hanuman crossed this hurdle smartly by opting for paid premieres a day before its release, which raked in around 4.50 crores net from all across the country. Apart from the numbers, the film gained momentum and positive word-of-mouth even before Guntur Kaaram was released. In that way, the Teja Sajja starrer put itself in a position to make its own space, and this strategy has paid off well.

Day 1 estimates of Hanuman

Hanuman showed good response in the advance booking and gained further push through over-the-counter ticket sales. As a result, a collection of 7-8 crores was recorded for day 1 at the Indian box office. Including premieres, it stands at 11.50-12.50 crores net (inclusive of all languages).

While the original Telugu version has contributed a major chunk, the Hindi version is also off to an impressive start, as 2-2.20 crores have come for the opening day.

Extraordinary word-of-mouth will come into play!

As word-of-mouth is highly positive and favorable discussions are happening on social media, Hanuman is going to see a big spike at the Indian box office. It’s Saturday, and the occupancies would be really good during night shows. So, the mark of 10 crores will be crossed like a cakewalk.

