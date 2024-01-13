Merry Christmas took a fair start at the box office. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the neo-noir mystery thriller opened to highly favorable reviews. In fact, many called it the best work of the director, Sriram Raghavan, and his actors! But it is unfortunate that the film couldn’t witness the footfalls it deserved on day 1. Scroll below for early trends updates.

Currently, there are a plethora of options at the ticket windows. There were not many releases from Bollywood, apart from Animal and Dunki, that have almost saturated their footfalls. Interested cine-goers have also seen Prabhas starrer Salaar, and whatever footfalls it is witnessing now are only a bonus. HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, and Ayalaan have all released ahead of Makar Sankranti weekend and will be competing with each other at the box office.

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1

In Sriram Raghavan, we trust! The director has previously treated us with masterpieces like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and AndhaDhun, among many others. His films are a league apart, with actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif uniting, a box office dhamaka should have happened!

However, the beginning has been slow at the box office. As per the early trends flowing in, Merry Christmas has added collections in the range of 2-2.25 crores at the box office in all languages. It is to be noted that the pre-release buzz was quite low. But the word-of-mouth has been highly favorable, so one expects the numbers to rise in the coming days.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu’s AndhaDhun also opened in similar lines (2.70 crores) on the opening day back in 2018. But with A-listers like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the earnings could have been better with some efforts on the pre-release hype. Albeit, with the weekend around the corner, it is now to be seen how this Sriram Raghavan directorial fairs.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge. The film revolves around the story of two strangers (Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi) who met in Bombay and are trapped in each other’s mysterious stories.

The film also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Kapur, and Vinay Pathak, among others, in pivotal roles. Radhika Apte and Gayathrie are seen in cameo appearances.

Released on January 12, 2024, Merry Christmas is available in Hindi and Tamil versions.

