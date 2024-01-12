Among all the releases of this week, one film that has the potential to leave everyone surprised is Hanuman. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the film has been enjoying immense buzz on the ground level and is all set to record a solid start at the Indian box office. More attention is on how its Hindi version performs as the Tollywood release has managed to surpass Pushpa in day 1 advance booking like a cakewalk. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashant Verma, the film has been making all the right noises ever since the first look was dropped, and after the trailer was released, the positive response spread like wildfire. The biggest highlight and the point of discussion has been impressive VFX work done at a very low cost. All such favorable talks and comparisons with Om Raut’s Adipurush have helped it to stay in the limelight.

Smart strategy by Hanuman makers pushes the film’s advance booking

Today, even Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram has arrived in theatres. As the film marks the actor’s comeback after one and a half years, excitement among fans is at its peak, and looking at the hype, the biggie has garnered a massive show count, especially in Telugu states. The makers of Hanuman had the idea about the same, so they reportedly arranged premieres yesterday and tried to build momentum and rake in some numbers before their film begins its full-fledged journey.

The strategy of premieres has worked a big time, and the positive reports of yesterday have helped Hanuman register an impressive advance booking for day 1. It has been learned that the film has amassed pre-sales of 3.25 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of almost 2 lakh tickets all across the country.

Impressive pre-sales of Hanuman’s Hindi version

While the Telugu version is leading from the front, the Hindi version of Hanuman is going to surprise everyone as it has sold tickets worth 1.05 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) already through advance booking for day 1.

As per Sacnilk, Pushpa had enjoyed opening day pre-sales of 35 lakh for its Hindi dubbed version. So, Hanuman is leading over the Allu Arjun starrer by recording three times more pre-sales in the Hindi version.

