Four big Tollywood superstars are arriving with their films during Sankranti, and it’s going to be a crowded festival season at the box office. But amid the biggies of Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, and Venkatesh, one comparatively small film, Hanuman, has managed to garner attention. Interestingly, all eyes are set on how it performs at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

Making noise for the right reason!

As we mentioned above, the Sankranti season is jam-packed, and all veteran stars of Tollywood are ready to display their stardom. Among these star-studded affairs, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is the most hyped film and is expected to stay at the top in terms of box office collection. But amid the craze of Mahesh’s comeback, Hanuman grabbed eyeballs for a positive reason.

Right from the first look to the recently released trailer, the superhero flick has enjoyed a positive response from all over. For a film that is made at a relatively lower cost, the visuals are quite impressive. Also, as it is based on the Hindu god, Hanuman, the buzz is really good on the ground level.

Budget of Hanuman and recovery

As per the report in Track Tollywood, the Teja Sajja starrer has been made with a budget of 55 crores. It is being said another 5 crores are spent for publicity, thus taking the total cost to 60 crores. This is really a tight budget and puts the film in a very good position from a box office business perspective.

Interestingly, even before the theatrical journey started, Hanuman recovered 83% of its budget. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Zee Group has acquired the non-theatrical rights by paying around 30 crores. In the Telugu states, the theatrical rights are said to be sold at more than 20 crores. So, the makers have already recovered 50 crores.

It is further learned that the makers are distributing Hanuman on their own in the overseas market and the rest of India. Through these regions, a huge profit is expected as the film is predicted to do wonders at the box office.

