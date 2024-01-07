Prabhas-led Salaar has emerged as a huge success at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres. The film will soon cross the mark of 600 crores and go down as one of the highest grossers of 2023. Amid this glorious run, the makers have now officially confirmed the release of the biggie in Japan. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar’s worldwide triumph

Released on 22nd December, the Prabhas starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics but received a thumbs up from the masses. As a result, in India, it has emerged as the 10th highest net grosser of all time by surpassing Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.39 crores) and will soon enter the 400 crore club. In gross, it has earned 457.84-459.02 crores.

In the overseas market, too, the film has emerged as a success and has earned around 134 crores gross. After combining the overseas gross and Indian gross, the total collection stands at 591.84-593.02 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Prabhas’ presence to benefit Salaar in Japan

Yesterday, the makers announced Salaar’s arrival in Japan with a release date locked for summer 2024. In the past, Prabhas has tasted success in the country. His Saaho was a success here, and in the lifetime run, it earned 12.50 crores gross. Even his Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a commercial success with a collection of 16 crores gross.

As we can see, Prabhas has a good track record at the Japanese box office and is one of the most popular Indian actors in the country. So, Salaar is looking for a smooth run in Japan and surpassing the lifetime of Saaho and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion looks like a cakewalk.

Rajinikanth’s Muthu to be surpassed?

Rajinikanth-led Muthu was released in Japan 25 years ago, and it had a blockbuster run at the box office. In its lifetime, it earned 23.50 crores gross and became the highest-grossing Indian film. After sitting at the top for decades, Muthu was dethroned by RRR, which eventually went on to rake in an unprecedented collection of over 150 crores gross.

Given the popularity of Prabhas and the action thriller genre, Salaar has a solid chance of surpassing Muthu. All the makers need to do is to carry out good promotions and ensure a wider release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1: Aiming To Be Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd Biggest Opener By Beating Bang Bang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News