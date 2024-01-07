2024 will see the first big release of Bollywood in the form of Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, the film is a magnum opus, and expectations are really high for it. It has the potential to be one of the biggest openers of the year. But will it be able to emerge as one of the top openers for Hrithik? Let’s discuss it in detail and take a look at the actor’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office!

The successful duo returns!

The upcoming big-screen actioner brings back the rocking duo of director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan for the third time. Sid and Hrithik have together churned out box office biggies like Bang Bang and War, maintaining a 100% success ratio. For Hrithik, the film is coming at the right time, as his last release, Vikram Vedha, was a massive failure.

Fighter’s buzz and day 1 prediction

Speaking about the promotional material that has been released so far, Fighter has managed to build decent hype around itself, but that punch is lacking. Out of a couple of songs that are unveiled, Sher Khul Gaye has managed to strike the right chords. But compared to Bang Bang and War’s album, the chartbuster thing is missing.

Yes, big names like Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone give Fighter an edge, but a lot is now dependent on how the trailer turns out to be. Assuming the trailer will be decent, the film is aiming for a start of above 25 crores and might even hit the 30 crore mark, depending upon word of mouth after the initial shows.

Bang Bang could be surpassed!

Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January, which is definitely a plus as night occupancies would be on the higher side, considering the national holiday on 26th January. So, there is a high chance that the film might surpass day 1 of Bang Bang (27.54 crores). If that happens, it’ll be Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd biggest opener at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 openers of Hrithik Roshan:

War – 53.35 crores Bang Bang – 27.54 crores Krrish 3 – 25.50 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Super 30 – 11.83 crores Kaabil – 10.43 crores Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores Kites – 10 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8 crores Krrish – 6 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

