Shah Rukh Khan has been the man of the year 2023. While he has decided to take a break in 2024, it would be a much-deserved break since he single-handedly revived the box office in India and overseas for Indian films. Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki are three films that performed brilliantly overseas.

While the actor has breathed life into numbers with the three films, he achieved the rarest of achievements with his cumulative box office collection overseas, the reason why he is called the undisputed king.

Together, the three Shah Rukh Khan films collected a whopping $100+ million at the box office. While Jawan and Pathaan collected close to $50 million overseas, Dunki collected almost $18+ million overseas.

In 2023, SRK dominated the overseas market and created records that were unimaginable and unachievable. Here are some records created by SRK.

Pathaan Overtaking Avatar: The Way Of Water!

When the Spy Universe film was released, Avatar 2 was already running in the theaters. In fact, in North America, SRK was even able to surpass Avatar 2’s number at the North American box office, taking the #1 spot for a single day!

Three $5 Million Films In A Single Year

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to deliver three $5 million films in North America in a single calendar. This record is unachievable for many years to come. The only record in the history of box office records!

Pathaan Ruling The Way

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ruled at the box office in major territories overseas. With NZ$1.37M, it was the highest-grossing film in New Zealand. With £4.38M in the UK and $17.5M in North America, it was the highest-grossing film in these regions as well!

Record-Breaking Numbers In Other Territories

All three films churned out huge numbers at the German box office as well. Dunki collected €400K, Jawan registered €690K, and Pathaan collected €950K.

$3+ Million Club In North America

In North America, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki was his 13th film in the $3 million club. Meanwhile, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki entered the club in a single year. The first SRK film to enter the club was DDLJ in 1995, followed by Yes Boss in 1997.

