The year 2023 has been a year of box office redemption. Along with South Indian films continuing to rule, Bollywood films decided to match the parameter, and it was an explosion none imagined. While films like Gadar 2 also went on to collect 500 crore in India, overseas Indian films dominated the global box office reports.

As the year closed, the performance of Indian films was taken into account, and the figures were phenomenal. The four major territories are New Zealand, North America, Australia, and the UK. While Dunki surpassed Salaar in three territories, Prabhas ruled North America.

This year, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Leo, Varisu, Adipurush, and Jailer performed in India as well as overseas. The numbers proved that Indian films were loved overall. However, the collection gap between the top film and the film at the tenth spot is generally huge in all the territories.

Highest-Grossing Indian Films In 2023 In North America

While Shah Rukh Khan gave his 13th $3 Million film with Dunki in North America, Prabhas gave his fourth $8 Million film in the territory. Check out the top 10 highest-grossers in the territory.

1. Pathaan – $17.5M

2. Jawan – $15.2M

3. Animal – $14.77M

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.6M

5. Salaar – $8.3M

6. Jailer – $7.25M

7. Dunki – $7.1M

8. Leo – $5.7M

9. Tiger 3 – $5.6M

10.Ponniyin Selvan 2 – $5.4M

Highest-Grossing Indian Films In 2023 In UK

While Prabhas’ Salaar could not even enter the list of top ten highest-grossing films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, in 11 days, made its way to the top ten films. Check out the list.

1. Pathaan – £4.38M

2. Jawan – £3.10M

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – £2.37M

4. Animal – £2.32M

5. Leo – £1.6M

6. Tiger 3 – £1.53M

7. Jailer – £1.33M

8. Dunki – £1.31M (11 Days)

9. Ponniyin Selvan 2 – £972K

10.Varisu – £870K

Highest-Grossing Indian Films In New Zealand

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki stood at number 6, while Pathaan and Jawan took the top 2 spots. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Salaar did not make an entry in the list. Check out the list of highest-grossing Indian films in 2023.

1. Pathaan – NZ$1.37M

2. Jawan – NZ$955K

3. Animal – NZ$888K

4. Tiger 3 – NZ$505K

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – NZ$493K

6. Dunki – NZ$414K (11 Days)

7. Gadar 2 – NZ$395K

8. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – NZ$314K

9. OMG 2 – NZ$239K

10.Adipurush – NZ$230K

Highest-Grossing Indian Films In Australia

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia, and it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which has ranked at number 1 since the beginning of the year. Dunki took its place at number 4, beating Prabhas’ Salaar.

1. Animal – A$5.05M

2. Pathaan – A$4.72M

3. Jawan – A$4.68M

4. Dunki – A$2.39M (11 Days)

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – A$1.83M

6. Jailer – A$1.59M

7. Tiger 3 – A$1.58M

8. Salaar – A$1.56M (10 Days)

9. Leo – A$1.45M

10.Ponniyin Selvan 2 – A$1.29M

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

