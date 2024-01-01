Living up to its hype among the masses, Prabhas’ Salaar is enjoying a glorious run with its Hindi dubbed version at the Indian box office. In 8 days, the film managed to make a smashing entry in the 100-crore club. Now, it has benefitted filmmaker Prashanth Neel as he has managed to surpass Nitesh Tiwari in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Prashanth Neel’s current status in Directors’ Ranking

Prashanth Neel had made a big name for himself in the Hindi market with KGF Chapter 1 itself, but he got his due with KGF Chapter 2. The film did historic business with its Hindi version by crossing the 400 crore milestone. It helped Neel gain 400 points in the Directors’ Ranking and was placed at 13th position.

Now, with Salaar (Hindi) entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Prashanth Neel has got 100 more points, taking his tally up to 500 points. With this latest development, Neel has surpassed Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari’s 450 points and secured 11th position. To learn more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ here.

Salaar’s worldwide triumph

Released on 22nd December, the Prabhas starrer opened to mixed reactions but still managed to post a solid total at the worldwide box office at the end of the second weekend. With a healthy jump on the second Sunday, the film took its Indian total to 345.25 crores net, which equals a gross of 407.39 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 120 crores gross so far, taking the worldwide total to 527.39 crores gross.

It has emerged as Prabhas’ 3rd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores gross) and Baahubali: The Beginning (650 crores gross).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Salaar At The Worldwide Box Office (10 Days): Becomes Prabhas’ First Non-Baahubali Film To Enter 500 Crore Club, Beats Jailer & Leo’s Collection In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News