The highly anticipated debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has happened in China, and as pre-sales suggested, it is off to a solid start and has added more money to its global sum. On the other hand, Aquaman 2 has slowed down miserably in China, but it has still unleashed a milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

The Eras Tour has turned out to be one of the biggest box office successes if we talk about returns. Reportedly, the concert biggie carries a budget of $10–$20 million. Against that cost, it had already earned a whopping $250.34 million at the worldwide box office before making a splash in China.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour packs a punch in China!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour arrived in China yesterday on 15,000 screens. As expected, the film was totally front-loaded as it earned $5.7 million at the China box office on opening day, out of which 84% of the collection was amassed through pre-sales only, as per box office tracker Luiz Fernando.

For today, The Eras Tour has already raked in $743K through pre-sales, and in the long run, an impressive total is expected to come from the country as Taylor Swift enjoys a massive fan base here.

Aquaman 2 slows down in China

Shining For One Thing was amongst the highly-anticipated Chinese films, and it arrived on Saturday, causing a major dent in the screen count of Aquaman 2. Also, several other local films and The Eras Tour made their debut. Compared to last Sunday, the film saw a loss of 98,000 screens, and as a result, it raked in just $2.8 million. The total now stands at $47.2 million in the country and is all set to surpass Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s $49.9 million. Speaking about today’s pre-sales, the Jason Momoa starrer has already sold tickets worth $580K.

Globally, Aquaman 2 has gone beyond the milestone of $250 million and will soon surpass the worldwide lifetime of DC’s The Flash ($270.63 million).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

