The holiday season seems to be proving favorable for Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka as it keeps churning profit at the box office and has emerged at the top, pushing Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom behind it. It is a war within Warner Bros as both these pictures have been under them. Paul King has directed Timothee’s fantasy musical drama. Scroll below to learn about its latest collections.

Jason Momoa Starrer Aquaman 2 is the last film to emerge from the old DC Universe, aka DCEU. There had been quite a few controversies around the sequel, mainly keeping Amber Heard in the role of Mera even after she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. On the other hand, another WB film enjoying a slot in the top five places at the North American box office is The Color Purple. It is a period drama and a musical like the Paul King directorial.

According to a Variety report, Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka earned $8.6 million on Friday. The film has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office and has $119 million cume to date, and it will reportedly reach $300 million by 2023 end. It is currently at $296.85 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom made about $6.75 million, only earning $65 million in its first week of release domestically.

As per Box Office Mojo, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have made $145.29 million worldwide until now. It is a very disappointing thing for the studio as the budget for the film is a whopping $205 million. In third place is the film Migration, with its $6.7 million earnings on Friday. It reportedly has made $43.8 million domestically.

The Color Purple is at the fourth spot, earning $4.1 million on Friday, which took the domestic collections to $36.4 million. In fifth position is Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Starrer Anyone but You, with its $3.3 million earnings on Friday. It is expected to make more than $26 million in domestic gross.

The number shows that Timothee Chalamet led Wonka to be ahead of the rest of the movies by a significant margin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

