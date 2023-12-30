Mission Impossible is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular franchises globally. In fact, it won’t be wrong if we say that the film series made Tom Cruise a known face in several countries. Unfortunately, the seventh installment of the MI franchise didn’t do well and turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2023. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be revisiting the start of the iconic movie franchise and how it performed at the worldwide box office.

The first Mission Impossible film was released way back in 1996, and it kick-started one of the legendary movie franchises in the action genre. For those who don’t know, it was a continuation of a TV series of the same name, which first aired in 1966. Upon its arrival, the biggie received mixed reviews from critics but was loved by the audience due to some spectacular action sequences.

Mission Impossible was a huge box office success!

Led by Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible took a superb start at the North American box office by earning $45.43 million during the opening weekend. In the long run, it did well and ended its lifetime run at $180.98 million. The film was a much bigger success in the overseas market and raked in a staggering $276.71, taking the total collection to $457.69 million at the worldwide box office.

Box office returns of Mission Impossible

Reportedly, the first MI film was made with a budget of $80 million. Back then, it was an expensive film, but in the theatrical run, it managed to make heavy returns. As per the basic box office rule, a film needs to earn double its budget to achieve breakeven. So, going by that rule, the breakeven for the Tom Cruise starrer was at $160 million. After removing that number, the profit of the film stands at $297.69 million. If calculated, the returns stand at 186.05%.

More about Mission Impossible

Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also featured Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Ving Rhames, and others in key roles. It was directed by Brian De Palma.

