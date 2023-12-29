Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is dwindling at the box office. The film is performing far from its predecessor, which was a billion-dollar affair globally. It has beaten Marvel‘s Ant-Man 3 to become the third-highest-grossing comic book movie in China post-Covid. Scroll below for all the details!

At the US box office, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is left far behind amid multiple options at the box office. The first preference of the audience is Timothee Chalamet‘s Wonka, which crossed the $100 million mark. The situation is going to be something similar in China, with the arrival of a massive local biggie.

Aquaman 2 China Box Office Update!

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom earned $1.7 million on Thursday. It has performed better than Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania ($1.1 million) and Oppenheimer ($1.4 million). In addition, the Jason Momoa starrer is also in a tie with No Time To Die and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, both raked in collections of $1.7 million each. The film, however, could not beat Guardian Of The Galaxy: Volume 3’s $1.9 million total.

In China, Aquaman 2 is largely dependent on spot bookings. Out of the $1.7 million collections on Thursday, about 92% of tickets were brought at the counter, while the remaining were via pre-booking sales.

Aquaman 2 beats Marvel’s Ant-Man 3

James Wan’s film is now the third highest-grossing comic book movie post the Covid era in China. It has surpassed the collections of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The film is going to struggle in the upcoming days as the local monster Shining For One Thing will hit the theatre screens on December 31, 2023. The screen count will significantly reduce, causing a threat to footfalls at the ticket windows.

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 narrates a tale of brotherhood. Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) recruits his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to fight the villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The film also stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, and Temuera Morrison, among others, in pivotal roles.

