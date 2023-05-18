Finding superhero outfits that spark our imagination has always been a thrill! Be it vintage suits and capes or vibrant wardrobes of Gen Z heroes, every piece of clothing comes with a hidden story. Little do we know about the team who creates these costumes that blend fashion with functionality, in order for the superheroes to travel across realms, battle powers and save the world. Each of these tales that never make it to the screen adds another layer of depth to the characters and their outfits, making them even more intriguing and memorable.

It’s time to discover some of the terrific looks from the most exciting adventure of Ant-Man that kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The eagerly-awaited movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The action-packed film, which was a blockbuster on the big screen, is coming to the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This adventurous movie, directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, marks the third MCU film led by SuperHeroes Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp. Here’s listing out what to expect from the costume in the film:

Ant-Man’s suit gets an upgrade

Antman will take on a brand new avatar with an exciting makeover of Hank Pym’s vintage suit, while still sporting its original colour tones.

The Wasp dons a brighter suit

On a happier note, the Wasp is ready to face off against her opponents in her classic suit, which has a touch-up, but with a twist in colour.

The OG Ant-Man and Wasp shun their costume

The trip to the Quantum Realm changes it all for the original Ant-Man and Wasp, Dr Hank Pym and Janet, making them ditch their regular costumes for a totally unexpected look, that too, for a secret mission.

Cassie hangs her boots

As Cassie makes her superhero debut, she dons purple clothes, shuns the conventional superhero boots, and puts on funkier footwear that reflects her generation.

Lord Krylar flaunts his wealth

Lord Krylar reveals a magnificent appearance that perfectly portrays the wealth and power he possesses. It’s fascinating to see how his elegant suit helps him out in the battle.

Quantum Realm’s diverse creatures clothed in myriad designs

Since the Quantum realm has a variety of creatures, designers had to undertake multiple traditional clothing techniques to create their desired looks that also took into account their diverse shapes, size and colours.

Sculptural pieces and art add depth

The movie will feature a range of sculptures like helmets and shields that can be covered and uncovered as per preference. Several characters also feature body art inspired by cultural details.

Uncover the stunning costumes in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ Hotstar.

