Countdown For Disney & Pixar's Elemental Starts With One Month To Go!

Get ready to dive into the mesmerizing world of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental! Mark your calendars for 16th June as the film introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

It stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively. The film also features Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie, and Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbour, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Disney India releases Elemental in English and Hindi on June 16, 2023, only in cinemas.

