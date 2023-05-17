Yesterday, the Greek-Italian Luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari organised an event to launch their Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry collection at the Palazzo Ducale in Venice, and it was a spectacular evening as the global divas including Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and others graced the event by putting their best fashion foot forward making every head turn toward them.

Fashion is something that is evolving with each passing day, and our favourite divas always try to keep up with the pace and make stunning lookbooks. There’s a long procedure that goes behind perfecting every celeb’s looks. PeeCee, Anne, Zendaya, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, attended the event for business purposes and were seen together oomphing the event with their glamour. Keep scrolling to check out their looks from the evening!

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyank Chopra opted for a red off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse and paired it with a pleated half-saree featuring a gorgeous brooch on the waistline, flaunting her mid-riff. She walked with grace while carrying the long trail in hand and accessorised the look with Bvlgari multi-gemstone studded choker and matching earrings.

Anne Hathaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 (@annexgallery)

Anne Hathaway surely never ages. She looked like an ethereal beauty in a gold and silver thigh-high cut shimmery hooded outfit, which she paired with a Bvlgari ruby-studded broad neckpiece and kept her look glam with bracelets and gelled back hair.

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zendaya fan account🧚🏽‍♀️ (@zendayacollective)

Zendaya looked like a classic, timeless beauty in a custom-made Richard Quinn’s black off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and bow detailing. With bold smokey eyes and brown lip shade, she completed the look and accessorised it with Bvlgari’s serpentine choker.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKPINK LISA (리사) (@blackpink_lisa)

Lisa also came wearing a dramatic black gown with bow detailing and completed the look with Bvlgari’s classic diamond neckpiece with emerald embellishments, along with matching earrings and a serpentine bracelet. She completed the look with glam makeup and a cute top bun.

Well, we are in awe of these divas lookbook from last evening? Whose look did you like the most? Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway or Lisa? Let us know!

