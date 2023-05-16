Emily Ratajkowski Once Stopped Time In A Sheer Silver Dress Flaunting Her B*sty Cl*avage & S*xy Body While Paying Homage To 'Goddess of Pop' Cher

Emily Ratajkowski can rock any outfit that she slips into with the utmost grace and poise. The model and actress never shies away from showing a lot of her skin and donning some risky outfits on the red carpet. She once even risked a nip slip moment to pay her tribute to ‘Goddess of Pop’ Cher in a s*xy shimmery outfit.

Emily is one of the most talked about Hollywood celebrities owing to her beauty and fearless dresses. She has often dodged wardrobe malfunctions by wearing the riskiest outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, Emily Ratajkowski turned all eyes on her as she arrived at the red carpet of the Met Gala. The Gone Girl star wore a drapey silver dress with a halterneck and a massive cutout in the front. Emily ditched her b*a to flaunt her b*sty cl*avage and her s*xy figure. The sequin fabric had sheer stripes throughout the bottom, but the actress ensured to hide her assets with nude panty.

The knot detailing on her waist, mandala pattern and the long train showcased Peter Dundas’ intricate work and the designer indeed did not leave any stone unturned in making the outfit a masterpiece. Emily accessorised the look with an unusual headgear featuring a set of wings, a headband and multiple strings of diamonds. She also added a matching bracelet and and a few rings to her look.

Coming to Emily’s makeup, the actress opted for a glittery one with a nude base, peach lipstick and silver highlighter. She paired the entire outfit with silver heels leaving us all mesmerised.

emily ratajkowski at met gala 2019, inspired by Cher pic.twitter.com/cFqXWqwER8 — 𝓛 (@virgilmuse) October 10, 2022

With her stunning look, Emily Ratajkowski paid her heartfelt tribute to Cher. In an interview with ABC, the actress said, “For me, Cher is just such an icon; she is someone that I have always looked up to. Moonstruck was one of my favorite movies growing up. It still is.” “here’s not always a moment to really pay homage to her – and we had this really great vision of doing that and pushing that limit, and this is the opportunity to do it,” she added.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Serves Sultry Mermaid Vibes As She Poses In A Tiny Bikini Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Curvaceous Figure, Proving She’s A S*xy Goddess!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News