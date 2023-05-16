Megan Fox is an actress, a model but most importantly, a fashionista. The diva got immense fame after her outraging performance in the horror/thriller Jennifer’s Body. However, when the actress steps outside, she puts her best fashion foot forward, and her model side always shows, as she has never disappointed her massive fanbase with her bold and s*xy looks.

Recently, Megan posed for the Sports Illustrated magazine’s photoshoot, and we have brought you a few pictures from the lot where the actress served her beauty with a hint of spice and s*x quotient. Keep scrolling to check it out below, as we will be decoding her look!

Megan Fox’s fan page ‘Megan Fox Central’ took to their Twitter handle and shared a series of pictures from Sports Illustrated magazine’s photoshoot. However, we have picked this lot where the actress served major s*xy mermaid vibes as she posed by the beach wearing a tiny scaly bikini in soft pink colour that came with a bralette and knicker. She flaunted her b**bs and cle*vage along with her curvaceous figure in it. She accessorised the look with wired jewellery.

Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, Megan Fox opted for a glam look with foundation, contoured cheeks, an ample amount of blush, defined brows, false lashes and pink lip shade. She kept her messy curly hair open to add more edge to the look.

Apart from the mermaid look, Megan Fox also served another bold look, where she wore a colourful printed bralette that barely covered her n*pples and paired it with a black mesh patterned over the top along with a matching knicker. Her busty assets were enough to make us believe why she is the s*x goddess of Hollywood.

For the unversed, as per reports, now Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are again back with each other, trying to solve their issues and spending time with each other.

We are overwhelmed with Megan Fox’s looks from the Sports Illustrated magazine photoshoot. What are your thoughts?

