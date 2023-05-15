Graham Norton once said that there are very few actors in the industry who can be labelled as a star as well, and Jennifer Lopez was one of them. She could play the role of a maid in Maid In Manhattan, but she would always look like a diva. Well, we totally agree! The actress is a legend, and her beauty, style and appeal are unparalleled. But even the best of us can sometimes make some silly and unnecessary errors. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

JLo can literally wear anything and look stunning. She can also wear nothing and look stunning. But the problem began when she wore something that looked stunning, and yet, the intense photoshop made her appear quite unrealistic.

Jennifer Lopez once posed in a s*xy black bodysuit that bared her a** and her back in the most stylish way ever. It was when she was promoting her JLo Beauty campaign. She chose a full-sleeved, black turtleneck bodysuit that made a diamond-shaped cut around her middle back and covered her b*tt like a thong. The entire ensemble was designed strategically to accentuate Jennifer’s curves but not let them overpower her face, as the campaign was for her beauty products.

Jennifer Lopez🔥 pic.twitter.com/NOwR3KRWOO — Hotties of the Galaxy (@Naturee_Galaxy) May 7, 2023

Jennifer Lopez looked had turned sideways and looked at the camera in a soft way. She tied her hair in a messy bun with strands falling out everywhere. Her face looked chiselled, thanks to her golden bronze and sharp contour that gave her a beautiful tanned and flushed appeal. She went with soft eyes and thin liner, and remarkable eyelashes. For the lips, she opted for matte brown lipstick with just a bit of sheen on it.

While The Mother actress looked smoking hot, there was something wrong with the picture. It was her back! If you look closely, the spine area looked way too concave, which looked unrealistic.

Whether it was her team or some fan page’s doing is still unknown. However, it was a Photoshop disaster for sure.

