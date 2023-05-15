There was a storm in Hollywood when female actors, makers, models and everyone who was connected with the entertainment industry came up front with their stories of the times while facing s*xual assault or harassment and started the #MeToo movement. Slowly, the movement spread across the world, and stories kept surfacing all over the media. Jennifer Lopez was apparently the last celebrity to come forward with her experience. Keep scrolling to know what happened.

For the unversed, JLo debuted in the acting industry at the age of 16 in 1986’s My Little Girl and then received immense popularity for featuring in Money Train (1995) and Selena (1997). She is also a quite popular pop singer, and she has a successful musical career as well.

In an old interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her experience of s*xual harassment when a director asked her to take off her shirt and recalled how she dodged the uncomfortable situation. She said, “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies,” Jennifer Lopez further added.

Going into the conversation, JLo then revealed, “But in my mind, I knew the behaviour wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.'”

Jennifer Lopez, a mother of two, is currently in a happy married life with Ben Affleck. For those who don’t know, JLo can now be seen in the Netflix movie Mother.

Did you know about this story of Jennifer Lopez?

