“Ben Affleck is such a jerk” read a comment on social media after a video of the Hollywood star went viral where he can be seen slamming the door of his car after his singer wife Jennifer Lopez sits in the vehicle. Rumours are afloat that Jennifer is apparently worried about her relationship after they were also caught having a seemingly tense exchange at a recent red-carpet event. Scroll down to read more.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first began dating in 2002 and got engaged in the same year. The two postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially split in January 2004. The two again got back in May 2021 and were married in 2022.

According to a report in The Mirror, Jennifer Lopez is worried that Ben Affleck’s rage at the paparazzi will cost her marriage with the actor. The Air star recently appeared to shrug in annoyance to the people filming as they told him to “have a good day.” A body language expert named Judi James weighed in on the matter telling the publication that Jennifer might be worried that there could be “a repeat of the pressures that led to their first engagement.” Judi further stated that their previous split left Jennifer “heartbroken” and that “being under siege” from the press caused a problem for them as a couple. James further shared, “Ben get tetchy enough to slam her car door because they’re being photographed together getting coffee is not a good look.”

The Body Language expert further stated, “The car door incident came after some very sweet moments between the couple as they went off to get a coffee. Ben walks in front of Jennifer and his mood appears to have shifted. He opens the car door for her but fails to look at her as she climbs in, although he does glance before he shuts the door.”

James further said Ben Affleck’s “door-shutting gesture looks dramatic and angry although any irritation seems to be caused by and aimed at the photographers, who he continues to communicate with and gesticulate to once he gets to his side of the car.”

The video of Ben Affleck slamming the door on Jennifer Lopez went viral in no time as social media users thronged to social media to opine on the matter.

The Oscar-winning actor and Jennifer were also roasted online after Lopez was seen ordering a miserable-looking Affleck to pull it together and look happier a the 2023 Grammys in February.

