Jennifer Lopez is considered a star in Hollywood not only because of her talent and looks, but also because of her diva-like personality. She is a go-getter and apparently a firm believer of the ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ philosophy. The rumour mills have frequently buzzed that the singer cum actress is a little difficult to work with and has quite an attitude in real life. But hey, rumours are rumours, right? Only they become more widespread and dangerous when real people validate the theories.

Something similar happened a few years ago when a flight attendant came forward and revealed that the rumours of JLo being rude are actually true. Apart from him, other staff members shared their stories that revealed that the actress apparently had a tendency to be jealous of other females. Scroll on to learn more.

As per Star Magazine, a United Airlines flight attendant revealed that when he asked Jennifer Lopez for her food order on the plane, she refused to answer him directly. He said, “I just said, ‘What can I get you to drink?’ But Jennifer refused to even acknowledge me. She turned her head away and told her personal assistant, ‘Please tell him I’d like a Diet Coke and lime.’ She wouldn’t even look at me. It was sad, she seems so sweet in her movies.”

A few corporate flight attendants also came forward and revealed that Jennifer Lopez, apparently out of her jealousy, did not allow female attendants to work on flights. As per The Things, a flight attendant posted on an Instagram page called @CFA_Life’s, “JLo won’t let female flight attendants work. She brings her own male flight attendant who is not a flight attendant, but a ‘personal assistant.’”

Another one claimed, “After completely taking out everything in the drawers to fill them with all her preferred items, I was told I had to fly home because she didn’t want a female flight attendant… only to have to come back and Uber to the airplane and reset my items, because it was only a one-way flight.”

This is not the first time when Jennifer Lopez has been blamed for being rude to others. Her infamous 1998 interview where she took a dig at Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Winona Ryder still remains a hot topic of discussion among the netizens.

Let us know what you think of these claims and for more such information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

