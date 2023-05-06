There are very few actresses who can be labelled as ‘stars,’ and Jennifer Lopez is clearly one of them. The diva is a sensation and a phenomenon who has been ruling her fans’ hearts for decades now. From her terrific singing to brilliant stage performances and from her incredible acting skills to her candid personality, JLo has mesmerised us all. To top it all, the lady has one hot body and leaves no chance to flaunt her curves with her sartorial picks.

Today, we are particularly smitten with one of the looks that she aced for an event in 2018. If you are not living under any pop culture rock, you would know that when it comes to fashion, Jennifer’s style is all about being bold and daring. Her look from five years ago was nothing different. Scroll on to learn more.

For a photoshoot for Instyle Magazine in 2018, Jennifer Lopez donned a stunning green cape. Well, that’s it, that was her entire attire, and it was as s*xy as it sounded. She shared the jaw-dropping picture on her Instagram handle, and left everyone speechless. The Hustlers actress was seen in just a green Valentino Haute Couture sequined cape. The shiny piece fabric was tied around her neck with a flimsy strap and only covered one side of JLo’s body. It means that the side was totally bare and on display.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Holy moly, how hot is that?! Jennifer Lopez flashed her side b**bs, the curve of her a**, those long smooth legs and almost everything in between. Her lady parts were partially hidden by the cape and so was her other b**b. Despite the bold outfit, was grabbed attention in the picture was Jen’s confident look at the camera and her poise. She placed her hand at her a** and looked straight into the camera in the most commanding way ever.

Interestingly, the background placement was quite strategic as well. A mandala-style artwork created with mosaic tiles could be seen behind the actress’s head. That, along with the long cape, gave Jennifer a goddess vibe.

For the accessories, JLo wore a strappy stilettos in golden hue and and a crystal bracelet. She wore emerald drop earrings and tied her hair in a high ponytail. It fell down to her waist in beautiful golden waves.

For the makeup, Jennifer Lopez went for a matte base, a sharp bronzed contour and brown smokey eyes.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

