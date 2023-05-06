Selena Gomez is a true icon in every sense, be it in respect of her music career or her fashion choices. She embraces herself with utmost self-confidence giving a much-needed boost to others. This year she might have skipped the Met Gala but she rocked the event with her chic looks like the one in 2017. Today we brought you a throwback of her Met Gala 2017 look, so stay with us as we dissect and decode her look!

Selena has been an advocate of body positivity and often preaches that through her videos. The Rare Beauty owner has been in the news lately for her romance rumours with Zayn Malik. There have been no new updates on that front. Meanwhile, a fake image of the singer allegedly from this year’s Met Gala generated thousands of likes.

The throwback pictures of Selena Gomez from Met Gala 2017 have been recently shared by a fan account, sg throwbacks | FAN ACCOUNT, on Twitter. Selena sported a custom sleeveless gown by Coach. The n*de-pink outfit had a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, lace details, and beaded embellishments.

Selena Gomez accessorised the look with a geometric choker, a few finger rings and a mini handbag. She completed the look by wearing a pair of metallic-heeled sandals. Her medium-length bob hair beautifully framed her face giving her a very chic look. For makeup, she sported rust-coloured shadow on her eyes, perfectly kohled and with a generous amount of mascara. For her lips, she went for a n*de lip colour, which is very natural and complements her skin tone.

Selena Gomez exuded sheer elegance in this dress, and her entire look is just too good to be true. She looks so ethereal! see it for yourself:

May 1, 2017: Selena Gomez leaving The Mark Hotel in New York City pic.twitter.com/bLGH8OKD5V — sg throwbacks | FAN ACCOUNT (@selgomez4life) May 1, 2023

What are your thoughts on this throwback look of Selena Gomez? Let us know through comments, and for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

