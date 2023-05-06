Salma Hayek has been in the industry for quite some time now. The actress is not only well-established in her craft but is also an ardent animal lover. She often rescues and adopts several animals, not just dogs. She once shared that once her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was fed up with this habit of hers, and she had to pretend to have an affair to soften the blow of telling her husband that she had yet again adopted another innocent life. The old video of her story has been going viral on social media for some time.

For the unversed, Salma has around thirty to fifty pets and farm animals. She has rescued several animals, including horses, rabbits, an owl, geese, chickens and many more. She reportedly had ten rescue dogs at a time. Her husband has to be lauded for his support in this endeavour of the actress.

In one of the episodes of The Graham Norton Show, Salma Hayek shared how she planned to get her husband on board to let her adopt a helpless puppy. Her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was allegedly fed up with the 30 pets she had in their house. She confessed to being terrified.

Salma Hayek revealed, “I was terrified – how was I going to explain this to my husband? I came up with this brilliant idea to pretend that I was having an affair, [I wanted] to make him think I was having an affair and at the end I’d say, ‘No, it’s not an affair! I picked up a dog!'” She added, “Then, he would feel better! I left him a message, ‘You must call me at this time. We need to talk! It’s very important’. I never do that. This time, he’s like, ‘Okay, what happened?'”

Salma added, “I said, ‘Listen, I feel so terrible. I don’t know how to say this to you and I know this not going to go that well. I’m really nervous! Please, have mercy on me! Have patience! Be understanding! It’s just been so stressful and I’m so tired, and I was so lonely here for so many days. You do crazy things when you’re in this state!'”. Salma Hayek then revealed how her perfect plan went down the drain as her husband said, “And he says, ‘Oh, please don’t tell me you picked up another dog!'”

