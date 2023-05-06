When Thandiwe Newton Felt Scared Of 'Dominant' Tom Cruise While Filming Mission: Impossible 2, Described The Day Of Shooting A 'Nightmare'

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars across the globe. Over the years, the actor has entertained his audience with some crazy, jaw-dropping action sequences and has earned a hardcore fan base. But if we leave this fame of Cruise aside, there’s a different aggressive side of his persona that has often landed him in trouble. One such instance was witnessed by Thandiwe Newton.

In the past, we have seen several controversies about Cruise grabbing the limelight. Be it in some of the interviews or experiences shared by his co-stars, the actor’s persona comes out as quite dominant. Actress Thandiwe Newton was one such poor co-star who got to see the ‘stressed’ side of the action superstar over a balcony scene in Mission: Impossible 2.

While talking to Vulture in 2020, Thandiwe Newton shared she was “so scared” of Tom Cruise while working on Mission: Impossible 2. She said, “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Thandiwe Newton further shared that there was a balcony scene in the film and it wasn’t getting right as per Tom Cruise’s standards, leaving both frustrated. She narrated, “I can’t think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.” She added, “He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed.”

The Mission: Impossible 2 actress even revealed about calling her friend Jonathan Demme and described the day of shooting as a ‘nightmare’.

