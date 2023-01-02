Tom Cruise has been in Hollywood for over 40 years and has a massive fanbase. He is the highest-paid Hollywood actor and working with the Mission: Impossible star is a dream come true for many actors. But Mr. Cruise has always attracted a fair share of controversial headlines over the years.

From jumping on the couch at Oprah Winfrey’s show to his former manager revealing that the actor has a bad temper, Tom has remained in the spotlight in several controversies. Once his Mission: Impossible 2 co–star called Thandiwe Netwon said working with Tom Cruise was a nightmare. Her experience working with the actor was not pleasant. The actress also revealed that she wasn’t even asked to work in another movie. Scroll down to read.

During an interview with Vulture in 2020, Thandiwe Netwon said she was so scared of Cruise when working on Mission: Impossible 2. For the unversed, in the 2000 movie, she played Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt’s love interest Nyah Nordoff -Hall. During the conversation, she said, “ He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Newton recalled a moment when she and Tom Cruise were frustrated because they were not able to get a balcony scene down. “I can’t think of anything less revealing,” Newton said. It pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame and bless him, because he was trying damnedest.” The Westworld actress further added, “ He wasn’t horrible – he was really stressed.”

However, the actress recalled phoning a friend, Jonathan Demme, after the first night they shot the scene and saying it was a nightmare.

